Education District 6 incumbent Lincoln “Buddy” Smith will have at least one opponent in his quest for re-election to the East Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees.

Smith, 40, of 148 Martin Luther King St., Charleston, filed qualifying papers Monday morning.

Audra Denise Brown, 52, of 1217 Teasdale Road, Charleston, qualified last week to compete for the post presently held by Smith.

As of Tuesday, according to circuit clerk records in Charleston, no one had filed qualifying papers in Education District 1, a seat on the West Tallahatchie School District Board of Trustees held by Lucinda Berryhill.

The deadline to qualify is Friday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m.

Although there is no qualifying fee for school board, candidates must file a Qualifying Statement of Intent and submit a petition with the signatures of at least 50 registered voters living in their respective education district.

Properly formatted petition forms are available from the circuit clerk’s offices in Charleston (647-8758) and Sumner (375-8515).

Members of the East and West Tallahatchie school districts’ five-member boards of trustees serve staggered five-year terms, with one seat in each school district coming up for election every fall.