Charleston, Oakland and Tallahatchie County governments would benefit if Gov. Tate Reeves signs a bond bill that is sitting on his desk, according to state Rep. Tommy Reynolds.

The 1,081-page conference committee version of Senate Bill 2971 authorizes the issuance of state general obligation bonds for projects around Mississippi.

A decision on the final bill, approved overwhelmingly this month by both the House and Senate, is due from Reeves by April 22.

Reynolds, who represents House District 33, said he is “very pleased” to have been successful in adding language to the measure that would provide $425,000 for local purposes.

“There are always a lot of needs around the state, and it’s good to see that home folks can get some needs met,” the legislator stated.

— * —

Tallahatchie County government would receive $150,000 toward the cost of establishing the Tallahatchie County Solid Waste Collection Transfer Station, Reynolds noted.

A transfer station, he explained, would be a facility where solid waste collected by the county’s rural garbage trucks could be deposited and compacted on a temporary basis before being hauled to its final destination: a landfill in Leflore County.

As it stands now, garbage trucks must make the roughly 100-mile round trip to the landfill when they get full.

A transfer station in Tallahatchie County, Reynolds said, would enable the trucks to dump their load without traveling to the landfill every time, curbing wear and tear on vehicles, cutting fuel costs and increasing the overall efficiency of the system.

“A transfer station, in a safe and sanitary way, helps you save money,” he noted. “You won’t have to make nearly as many trips to the landfill and your vehicles won’t wear out as fast.”

Reynolds said the county received $90,000 last year from the Small Cities and Counties Program to help with the costs of a transfer station, adding, “This would go a long way toward making that a reality.”

— * —

The city of Charleston would get $150,000 to fund the Charleston Shade Street Health Complex on city-owned land where a paved walking track was built last year using grant funds.

Reynolds said the plan is to utilize those funds, as well as other monies the city is seeking, to finance recreational activities, the biggest of which would entail construction of a public swimming pool on the Shade Street property — a portion of which Reynolds himself donated to the city in 2019.

“We’ve got so many children in Tallahatchie County who don’t know how to swim,” Reynolds noted. “They don’t have a suitable place [to learn], and this can, hopefully, give them an opportunity. So I’m very pleased with that.”

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith has said the cost to build a swimming pool would “depend upon the size and type of construction.”

Reynolds said the more funding the project gets, the nicer the facility can be.

“You want to have everything that you can to make sure that it’s durable and completely up to standards,” he explained.

Both Smith and the city board have been exploring the possibility of a swimming pool project for several years, periodically involving their grant writer and engineer in those discussions.

“They’re working on other funds, as well, that would make the improvements that we’ve been talking about a reality,” said Reynolds. “This [$150,000], coupled with some other funds ... would make it very viable.”

— * —

Reynolds said the town of Oakland would receive $125,000 to repair, resurface and upgrade streets and roads in the town.

“This is very much in need,” he added. “I think all of these projects are needed.”

Reynolds is attorney for the Charleston and Tallahatchie County governing boards.