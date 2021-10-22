Members of Charleston High School’s 2021 homecoming court are pictured following Oct. 22 halftime homecoming festivities at Tiger Stadium on campus. From left are freshman maid Keymorriah Powell, with escort Marcus Hamilton; sophomore maid Ta’Moria Shannon, with escort Demario Shannon Sr.; junior maid Neveah Housley, with escort Marvin Housley; senior maid Aaliyah Bridges, with escort Marcus Taylor; escort Marcus Flowers Sr., with senior maid Adrianna Flowers; former Miss CHS Shakyra Truly; Miss Kindergarten Sariyah Truly; CHS homecoming queen Mya Stokes, with escort Willie Wells; Mr. Kindergarten Tevin Payne Jr.; CHS Principal Eric Rice; senior maid Ty’Anna Drain, with escort Willie Boclair; junior maid Ant’Reka Drain, with escort Jason Townes; escort DeAntre Prince, with sophomore maid Shaniya Moore; and escort Berlin Taylor, with freshman maid Sariyah Boyd. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)
Charleston High School recognized members of the 2021 homecoming court during halftime festivities on Friday, Oct. 22.
Senior Mya Stokes was crowned queen during the event.