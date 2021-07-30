The East Tallahatchie School District, in separate but identical posts to the district's website and Facebook page, announced Friday that face masks will be required for both students and staff during the upcoming school year.

The West Tallahatchie School District also is mandating masks.

In the ETSD, teachers reported Aug. 2 for the first of three days of professional development. Students' first day is Thursday, Aug. 5.

In the WTSD, new staff undergo orientation Aug. 2-3, with teacher work days scheduled Aug. 4-6. Students' first day is Monday, Aug. 9.

The East Tallahatchie notice indicated:

"ETSD will be following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] Guidelines for the upcoming school year. Staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors and while riding on buses."

The "universal masking," explained ETSD Superintendent Johnnie Vick, will enable the district to begin school as scheduled during a time when the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.

East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Johnnie Vick

The district's "Safe Return to School Plan" states that students of all ages and grade levels will be required to wear a mask.

The mask mandate and other health and safety protocols will be overseen and enforced by "nursing staff, administrators, teachers and staff," the plan stipulates.

In addition, the plan notes the following protocols for student arrival and dismissal:

» Daily temperature checks will be required for all students upon arrival.

» Students will report to designated areas and remain socially distant.

» Students will be dismissed in the afternoon by busload according to bus number.

» Car riders will have a designated area for parent pickup.

Vick said the district is installing numerous physical plant enhancements and will be practicing social distancing "as best as we possibly can."

"We are changing out to touchless water fountains and upgrading restroom facilities with touchless equipment," he noted. "Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout all buildings."

The Safe Return to School Plan also outlines the district's contingency plan for virtual learning in the event the district, or a particular school, has to cease in-person operations due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Among those plans are:

» All students will have Chromebook and hotspots.

» Utilize Google Classroom to provide online instruction for all grades.

» Follow the 2021-2022 academic calendar as proposed.

» Teachers will provide virtual instruction via Google Classroom.

» Meals will be delivered to students.

» All state assessments will be administered according to the guidelines of the Mississippi Department of Education.

» All East Tallahatchie School District grading policies and procedures will apply during distance learning.

"Our plan is for in-person instruction for this academic year," said Vick. "However, we are prepared to make adjustments as needed. We have enough technology (Chromebooks, hotspots, etc.) to support the student population if we have to pivot in another direction."

Although COVID-19 ended the 2019-2020 school year early, and led to distance learning during the majority of the 2020-2021 session, Vick, who is in his first year as superintendent, said the focus remains on the students.

"Despite the COVID issues, we are committed to providing a high-quality education," said Vick. "Our teachers are in workshops with the Mississippi Department of Education along with several private consultants this week, developing lesson plans and strategies for addressing learning loss and moving forward with the curriculum."

Vick said the district will continue to look to the CDC for guidance "to the extent that it is feasible for us to implement their recommendations."

West Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Sherry Ellington

The West Tallahatchie School District, which starts school on Monday, Aug. 9, also will require masks for students and staff.

"Most definitely, to be on the safe side," said WTSD Superintendent Dr. Sherry Ellington, in preliminary remarks to The Sun-Sentinel Monday morning.

Ellington said she would provide more in-depth information about WTSD protocols and policies to The Sun-Sentinel later Monday.