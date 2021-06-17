BOLTON – Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the U.S. Department of Education final fiscal year 2021 Title 1, Part A, Allocations to the following:
Local Educational Agency / Amount
Attala County School District: $645,766
Canton Public School District: $2,219,108
Carroll County School District: $391,708
Claiborne County School District: $1,187,195
Clarksdale Municipal School District: $3,636,187
Cleveland School District: $2,151,721
Clinton Public School District: $726,732
Coahoma County School District: $1,402,144
Coffeeville School District: $569,764
Copiah County School District: $1,478,337
EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1,091,730
Greenville Public School District: $5,549,914
Greenwood-Leflore Public School District: $5,591,057
Grenada School District: $1,434,650
Hazlehurst City School District: $1,018,410
Hinds County School District: $1,559,535
Hollandale School District: $613,103
Holmes County Consolidated School District: $2,764,982
Humphreys County School District: $1,559,767
Jackson Public School District: $16,625,149
Jefferson County School District: $1,095,869
Kosciusko School District: $1,217,855
Leake County School District: $1,794,045
Leland School District: $762,223
North Bolivar Consolidated School District: $1,385,198
North Panola School District: $1,377,367
Quitman County School District: $1,135,339
South Delta School District: $847,906
South Panola School District: $1,593,372
Sunflower County Consolidated School District: $3,627,520
Tunica County School District: $1,540,962
Vicksburg Warren School District: $3,567,626
Water Valley School District: $781,663
West Bolivar Consolidated School District: $1,659,006
WEST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $709,126
Western Line School District: $1,374,852
Winona-Montgomery County Consolidated School District: $983,715
Yazoo City Municipal School District: $2,095,376
Yazoo County School District: $1,160,493
Title I, the largest elementary and secondary education program, supplements state and local funding for low-achieving children, especially in high-poverty schools. The program finances the additional academic support and learning opportunities that are often required to help disadvantaged students progress along with their classmates.
Title I, Part A, is the oldest and largest federal education program and is designed “To provide all children significant opportunity to receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, and to close educational achievement gaps.”
Title I, Part A, can support early learning and K–12.
Title I, Part A, programs and services provide customized instruction and curricula that helps students meet academic standards and take an active, engaged interest in what they learn and can do.