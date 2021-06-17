BOLTON – Today, U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced the U.S. Department of Education final fiscal year 2021 Title 1, Part A, Allocations to the following:

Local Educational Agency / Amount

Attala County School District: $645,766

Canton Public School District: $2,219,108

Carroll County School District: $391,708

Claiborne County School District: $1,187,195

Clarksdale Municipal School District: $3,636,187

Cleveland School District: $2,151,721

Clinton Public School District: $726,732

Coahoma County School District: $1,402,144

Coffeeville School District: $569,764

Copiah County School District: $1,478,337

EAST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $1,091,730

Greenville Public School District: $5,549,914

Greenwood-Leflore Public School District: $5,591,057

Grenada School District: $1,434,650

Hazlehurst City School District: $1,018,410

Hinds County School District: $1,559,535

Hollandale School District: $613,103

Holmes County Consolidated School District: $2,764,982

Humphreys County School District: $1,559,767

Jackson Public School District: $16,625,149

Jefferson County School District: $1,095,869

Kosciusko School District: $1,217,855

Leake County School District: $1,794,045

Leland School District: $762,223

North Bolivar Consolidated School District: $1,385,198

North Panola School District: $1,377,367

Quitman County School District: $1,135,339

South Delta School District: $847,906

South Panola School District: $1,593,372

Sunflower County Consolidated School District: $3,627,520

Tunica County School District: $1,540,962

Vicksburg Warren School District: $3,567,626

Water Valley School District: $781,663

West Bolivar Consolidated School District: $1,659,006

WEST TALLAHATCHIE SCHOOL DISTRICT: $709,126

Western Line School District: $1,374,852

Winona-Montgomery County Consolidated School District: $983,715

Yazoo City Municipal School District: $2,095,376

Yazoo County School District: $1,160,493

Title I, the largest elementary and secondary education program, supplements state and local funding for low-achieving children, especially in high-poverty schools. The program finances the additional academic support and learning opportunities that are often required to help disadvantaged students progress along with their classmates.

Title I, Part A, is the oldest and largest federal education program and is designed “To provide all children significant opportunity to receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, and to close educational achievement gaps.”

Title I, Part A, can support early learning and K–12.

Title I, Part A, programs and services provide customized instruction and curricula that helps students meet academic standards and take an active, engaged interest in what they learn and can do.