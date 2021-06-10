Men United Inc., a startup nonprofit group dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged male youth and young male adults, is starting a six-week pilot program June 22 at the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center in Charleston, and local young men are invited to participate.

Launched earlier this year, the nonprofit is on a mission to empower, inspire and educate these individuals.

The four cornerstones of this critical undertaking are accountability, character building, discipline and innovative thinking. Unsettled young men and troubled youth between the ages of 12 and 24 will be offered opportunities and resources to develop crucial leadership skills.

“We are looking to have 25 to 30 young men per week who are looking for positive change in their lives,” said Milton Williams Jr., founder and CEO of Men United Inc.

“Men United Inc. will help disconnected young men discover greatness within, by engaging, supporting and providing opportunities to encourage and facilitate positive life choices,” Williams added.

Started in Quitman County, Men United is coming to Charleston to provide the program to area youth. The program will take place at the Wellness Center beginning on Tuesday, June 22, from 6-8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday nights for six weeks. Supper will be provided. If there is good participation and turnout for the pilot phase, the program will likely continue in Charleston indefinitely.

“We have limited activities for youth in our area” Williams said. “Furthermore, teens and young adult males have nothing to look forward to and lose hope relatively easy. Consequently, our young men either turn to gangs, crime or move away.”

Men United Inc. aims to advance its mission in a myriad of ways. Participants will have the chance to interact with various mentors during weekly mentorship meetings. They will learn how to become a business owner, college student, elected official, etc., and be taught about stocks, financial literacy, interview techniques, civil rights and much more.

“We want our young men to see that people care about them and want to see them succeed,” Williams said. “Mississippi is known for being last and behind in every aspect of life. I know that through hope and prayer that anything is possible.”

Call 662-625-7214 to register your child or yourself.