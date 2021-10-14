A West Tallahatchie High School senior has been selected to serve on a student council advising the state superintendent of education.

Liyah McCord, daughter of West Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Dr. Eddie McCord, was among 44 students from across the state named to the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

The council includes students in grades 11-12 or the first year of college to serve as members for a term of two school years.

The Mississippi Department of Education on Monday announced the 44 selections, who will join 85 students returning to the council from the previous school year or who qualified for the council by becoming a semifinalist for the junior Mississippi State Board of Education representative.

“Members of the Student Advisory Council offer tremendous insight about their educational experiences and contribute valuable ideas about how to advance public education in Mississippi,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright.

“They are an excellent model for their peers across the state,” she added. “I am looking forward to meeting the newest cohort and working with them to ensure all students have the support and opportunities they need to be successful.”

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to the state superintendent.

The selected students will serve as liaisons between MDE and public school students from across the state.

Full council meetings will be held at least twice during the school year, in the fall and spring.

A Nov. 3 council meeting will be held virtually due to COVID-19, Wright noted in a letter to members, whom she invited to submit topics of interest for the agenda.