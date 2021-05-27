The unemployment rate in Tallahatchie County dropped from 6.4% in March to 6.2% in April, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced Tuesday.

The MDES, which compiles the state’s employment data, noted that 320 members of the county’s 5,170-person labor force were unemployed in April. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking for a job.

In March, 330 of 5,130 Tallahatchie County labor force members were jobless.

The county’s April unemployment rate was 2.9% lower than the 9.1% figure in April 2020, when 470 of 5,190 available local laborers 16 and older did not find work.

Mississippi’s jobless rate fell from 6.2% in March to 5.8% in April. The April rate was a whopping 9.6% lower than the 15.4% recorded in COVID-impacted April 2020.

The MDES reported that the number of unemployed persons in Mississippi fell by 3,900 from March to April, while the total number of the employed rose by 12,800 over the period.

Thirty-two of the state’s 82 counties posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.8%.

Nationally, the jobless rate fell from 6.2% in March to 5.7% in April. The latter figure was 8.7% lower than the 14.4% recorded during the pandemic-driven upheaval of one year ago.

The April unemployment rates for selected area counties, with March figures in parenthesis, are:

» Coahoma, 9.1 (10.0)

» Grenada, 5.4 (5.7)

» Lafayette, 4.4 (4.5)

» Leflore, 8.7 (9.3)

» Panola, 7.6 (8.0)

» Quitman, 8.9 (9.9)

» Sunflower, 9.7 (10.2)

» Yalobusha, 5.7 (6.4)

At 16.0%, Jefferson County had the state’s highest jobless rate in April. Rankin County’s 3.7% was the lowest overall.