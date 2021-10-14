The city of Charleston will celebrate the opening of its bike lane program this Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 11 a.m., at the former National Guard armory on South Cossar.

The public is invited to attend.

This program is cosponsored by the city, the Charleston Mayor’s Health Council and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The grand opening event will feature activities and offer prizes, games, snacks and even bicycle giveaways.

MSDH has been working with the city to develop and adopt a complete streets policy, and was awarded a $4,000 mini grant in November 2020, according to Victor D. Sutton, director of the MSDH Office of Preventive Health and Health Equity.

“The funding provided education to the community on how motorists can safely share the road with bikers, runners, walkers and those with wheelchair accessibility by installing bike lanes,” he noted.

Sutton added that bike lanes “will connect various neighborhoods to the city’s downtown area to encourage residents to walk, run or bike more often.”

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith has been a longtime advocate of bicycling for health and has spearheaded numerous bicycling events in the city in recent years.

He and his municipal health council also have championed bicycle safety during various functions.