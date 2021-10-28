"An Old-Fashioned Christmas" is the theme of this year's annual Charleston Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

This year's procession will be a nighttime affair, Mayor Sedrick Smith Sr. announced Tuesday afternoon.

Sunset on Dec. 11 will be at 4:52 p.m. local time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Solar Calculator.

Lineup of floats and other entries will be at 3 p.m., and judging of entries will begin at 4, Smith noted.

As darkness descends upon the city, Smith said paradegoers will be able to enjoy the festive Christmas lights and other decorations that will be on display, and to participate in the annual lighting of the Charleston community Christmas tree, which will be held near the courtyard of City Hall shortly after the parade.

This will be Charleston's first nighttime Christmas parade since 2013 when, like this year's, the event began at 5 p.m.

Over the past 30 years, Charleston has held late-evening or nighttime Christmas parades on just five other occasions — 2010 (4 p.m.), 2009 (5 p.m.), 2008 (4:30 p.m.), 2006 (5 p.m.) and 1992 (5 p.m.)

For more information about the parade, contact Charleston City Hall at 662-647-5841.