A Charleston man died Sunday morning after being struck by an automobile during a hit-and-run accident while walking on U.S. 61 in DeSoto County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Donterio T. Brewer, 32.

The MHP said its preliminary investigation revealed that Brewer was walking northbound in the southbound lane of the highway at approximately 11:33 a.m. July 4 when an unknown southbound vehicle hit him, inflicting fatal injuries.

Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

His was one of two fatalities reported during the holiday period on state and federal highways and interstate systems, the MHP noted.

In another hit-and-run, a 31-year-old Columbus man, Marquis R. Dixon, was traveling southbound on Mississippi 373 in Lowndes County when the scooter he was riding was hit by an unknown vehicle at approximately 1:23 a.m. on Monday, July 5. Dixon was pronounced dead at he scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

Throughout the period, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 2, and ended at midnight on Monday, July 5, MHP issued 6,140 citations with 146 DUI arrests.

MHP reported that it also investigated 149 other crashes that resulted in 50 injuries.