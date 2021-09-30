Tallahatchie County’s unemployment rate improved from 7.3% in July to 6.1% in August, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has announced.

MDES figures show that 300 Tallahatchians were unemployed among a labor force totaling 4,900 in August. The labor force consists of everyone who has a job or is actively looking.

In July, 370 of 5,050 had been unemployed.

The August rate of 6.1% reflected a 1.5% improvement from the 7.6% jobless rate of August 2020.

In Mississippi, unemployment improved from 6.7% in July to 5.9% in August, down from 7.7% one year ago.

Nationally, the August unemployment rate stood at 5.3%, down from 5.7% in July and 8.5% in August 2020.

August unemployment rates for select area counties are as follows, with July figures in parenthesis:

» Coahoma, 9.0 (10.0)

» Grenada, 5.2 (6.0)

» Lafayette, 4.8 (5.9)

» Leflore, 8.1 (9.2)

» Panola, 7.3 (8.2)

» Sunflower, 9.4 (10.3)

» Tallahatchie, 6.1 (7.3)

» Yalobusha, 5.6 (6.7)