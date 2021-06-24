The pandemic has claimed another life in Tallahatchie County, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. The death, reported Tuesday, pushes the local COVID-19 fatality count to 42.

The latest COVID casualty was the first reported in the county in seven weeks. The previous most recent death of a Tallahatchian due to the virus was revealed May 11.

MSDH reported Tuesday morning that 1,801 Tallahatchie County residents have been infected with the virus.

The first Tallahatchie infection was reported on March 23, 2020, while the first COVID-19 death in the county was announced April 17, 2020.

More people are getting vaccinated. MSDH reported Tuesday that 4,114 residents of Tallahatchie County — 30% of the total population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of locals fully vaccinated totals 3,696 residents, or 27% of the population. In all, 7,681 doses of vaccine have been administered in Tallahatchie County, MSDH noted.

Statewide, more than 2 million doses have been given. Some 1.096 million people — 34% of the population — have received at least one dose. Another 979,997 Mississippians, or 31%, were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, the MSDH reported.

In the state, there have been 321,408 COVID infections and 7,412 deaths since onset of the pandemic last March.

An estimated 311,917 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

For the most updated COVID-19 statistics for Mississippi and all 82 of its counties, visit the MSDH website.