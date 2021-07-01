The longest-serving mayor in Charleston history was laid to rest Sunday afternoon in Charleston Cemetery.

Robert Rowe was 90.

He died Friday morning, and visitation and funeral services were held Sunday at Charleston Church of God, where he was a member and the minister of music.

Rowe served 28 years and three months as Charleston mayor before stepping down Sept. 30, 2013, just three months into a new four-year term, citing “recurring health issues.”

In May 2013, he turned back three fellow Democrats to claim a first-ballot primary victory with 73% of the vote, winning election to an unprecedented eighth term as the city’s chief executive.

Rowe first cast a shadow on the city’s political scene in 1973, when he ran for and won a seat on the then at-large Board of Commissioners.

In 1977, Rowe missed out on reelection by two votes, but he won a special election to fill a vacant position on the board several years later.

During his 10 years and five months on the city board, Rowe would serve as its appointed industry commissioner and vice mayor.

In 1985, Rowe challenged incumbent Mayor Freeman Sanders for the city’s top post. It was Sanders who had edged Rowe 343-341 during the ’77 commissioner’s race. Rowe led a field of four Democrats in ’85, winning in a runoff with Gyrone Kenniel to begin his historic tenure as mayor.

In 2002, during his fifth term, Rowe eclipsed the city’s record for longevity in continuous mayoral service, a mark that had been set by R.E. Williams, who served as mayor of Charleston for 17 years from 1929 until 1946.

Charleston Mayor Robert Rowe, front right, is pictured with, front, from left, city commissioners Meg Miller and Richard Gardner, and Mississippi Power & Light Co. District Manager Jim Lyles. Back, from left, are city commissioner John Sharp Orrell, city attorney George Cossar, city commissioner David Morgan and MP&L executives Sammy Hedgepeth and Bob Gramling during a November 1995 ceremony transferring the old MP&L building to the city. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)

Rowe had held appointed positions on several bodies, including the boards of directors of Mid-State Opportunity Inc., Mississippi Municipal League, North Delta Planning and Development District and North Mississippi Mayor’s Association.

A longtime barber, Rowe formerly owned and operating a barber shop in Charleston for over a half-century.

In 2015, he was honored as a recipient of the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort's "Living Legends" award for his lifetime of service and dedication to the community.

Rowe championed a personal motto that he said served as his guide in government and in life: “Try to help as much as I can, for as many as I can, for as long as I can, and to God be all praise, thanks, glory and honor.”