The Tallahatchie County Library System and Save the Children partnered to provide what turned out to be an amazing Summer Reading Program.

Funds from Save the Children made it possible to provide many fun events, as well as wonderful incentive-based prizes for the children who read the most during the program.

“We were very pleased that there were 88 children who took part in the Summer Reading Program at the Charleston library,” said Angie Etheridge, library director.

“The Tallahatchie County Library System is lucky to have a partner such as Save the Children,” added Dana Clolinger of the Library Board.

The vision of Save the Children is a world in which every child attains the right to survival, protection, development and participation. Its mission is to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.

Ireanna Love and Chase Wilson were the first incentive prize winners from the Summer Reading Program, winning 32-inch, high-definition smart televisions.

Check your Sun-Sentinel each week for more photos of the prize winners!