TUTWILER — The Sumner, Tutwiler, Vance and Webb volunteer fire departments sent manpower and equipment to help battle a house fire Thursday night on Sumner-Tutwiler Road.

Sumner fireman Corey Gee said the house was unoccupied and the cause of the nighttime blaze was not immediately known.

The lack of fire hydrants in this rural section of the county necessitated the multi-agency response so that firefighters would have "good water supply," Gee explained.

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/549320416

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/549314241