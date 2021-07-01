ROSEBLOOM — The annual Rosebloom Recreational Park Independence Day celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, and organizers expect a large turnout.

Festivities will include a program of singing to get underway at 6 p.m., followed by a patriotic tribute and then a grand finale fireworks show.

Larry Pickle said 10 area singers are scheduled to perform gospel music and patriotic tunes in gospel or country style.

“We’ve got some good talent coming,” he said, noting that this musical segment is expected to last two hours.

At 8, Pickle will lead a 45-minute patriotic program incorporating horses, flags and a few surprise elements, all designed to reflect a spirit of pride and devotion to the United States of America.

After that roughly 45-minute presentation, the skies above the park will be illuminated by one of the largest fireworks displays around.

The park will sell catfish and hamburger plates starting at 5 p.m. A concession stand will churn out other hot and cold foods. In addition, vending booth space is available for a $25 rental.

To inquire about a vending booth, or for more information, email rosebloomrecreationalpark@gmail.com.