SUMNER — Portable building components began arriving Wednesday afternoon at the campus of the former Sumner Elementary School.

The West Tallahatchie School District reportedly will use the portable space for the benefit of some R.H. Bearden Elementary School students and staff who were displaced by a January 2020 windstorm that inflicted major damage to the roof and some interior sections of that nearby school.

The former SES campus, last used on a full-time basis as a regional alternative school called North Delta Alternative School, first housed some Bearden students and staff in the wake of the 2020 storm, until COVID-19 led to the shutdown of all public school operations in the state last spring.

It reportedly will continue to do so when the district resumes formal in-school instruction this fall.