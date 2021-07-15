TUTWILER — The Tutwiler Community Education Center has been awarded $100,000 to fund outreach and education efforts aimed at building vaccine confidence among Tallahatchie County adults, the center announced Monday afternoon.

A news release from TCEC noted that the funding was made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Through a partnership with Community Catalyst, a nonprofit national health advocacy organization dedicated to the promotion of health equity and justice, the center’s effort will be focused on increasing understanding of, and trust in, not only the COVID-19 vaccines, but the annual flu vaccine, as well.

The project will especially endeavor to raise vaccine awareness among “adults at highest risk of infection and death from these illnesses.”

The news release explains that this education initiative “comes amid a concerning rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant and significant disparities in vaccination rates in historically underserved communities of color.”

“The funding will be utilized to provide information to residents so they can make their own decision to get vaccinated,” explained Melanie Powell, TCEC executive director, who noted that the center will be collaborating with local health care providers and community organizations in its outreach and education efforts.

Tutwiler Community Education Center Executive Director Melanie Powell

To learn more about this TCEC project, call the center at 662-345-8393.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Tallahatchie County continues to lag.

As of Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,200 Tallahatchie residents, or 30% of the total population, have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. MSDH said 3,788 Tallahatchians, or 27%, have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccine stats for some area counties Tuesday were:

» Coahoma, 35% of the population with at least one dose, 31% fully vaccinated

» Grenada, 37% with at least one dose, 34% fully vaccinated

» Lafayette, 45% with at least one dose, 42% fully vaccinated

» Leflore, 46% with at least one dose, 41% fully vaccinated

» Panola, 33% with at least one dose, 30% fully vaccinated

» Quitman, 35% with at least one dose, 32% fully vaccinated

» Sunflower, 40% with at least one dose, 36% fully vaccinated

» Yalobusha, 48% with at least one dose, 44% fully vaccinated