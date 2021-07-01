New and returning Tutwiler elected officials are sworn in Friday afternoon, June 25, during a public ceremony in the boardroom at Tutwiler City Hall. Second District Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett, right, administers the oath of office. Pictured from left are returning Ward 3 Alderman James Farmer, returning Ward 4 Alderwoman Diann Pimpton, returning Ward 5 Alderwoman Donnie Cox-Powell, new Ward 2 Alderwoman Queen Ester Jones, returning Ward 1 Alderwoman Linda Gaither-Johnson, and returning Mayor Nichole Harris-Rosebud. A new four-year term for municipal leaders began July 1 and ends June 30, 2025. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)