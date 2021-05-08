Two men face Thursday appearances before Justice Judge Steve Ross in Charleston after their recent arrests on charges of breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Tallahatchie County Sheriff Jimmy Fly said Kenneth Troy Hyde, 30, of 2596 Pressgrove Road, Cascilla, is charged with three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of grand larceny and is being held on a bond of $100,000.

Johnny Lynn Melton Jr., 32, of 1325 Carpenter Road, Grenada, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering and three counts of grand larceny, Fly noted. Melton is held on an $80,000 bond.

The sheriff said Hyde and Melton are accused of a July 19-22 crime spree in which they allegedly broke into a house on Scallions Road in the Rosebloom community that is used mainly for storage. He said the pair are believed to have visited the uninhabited structure, as well as an adjacent property, “a couple of different times” over the four-day span.

Fly said an assortment of goods ranging from an aluminum baseball bat to a riding lawn mower, two flat-screen TVs, a pair of wall heaters, a window air conditioner and truck tool boxes, among other items — altogether, valued in the thousands — were reported stolen from the properties in southeastern Tallahatchie County.

“We were able to locate some of the items at a scrap yard near Charleston and we also found some items that had been sold for scrap in a scrap yard in Elliott,” the sheriff noted.

The arrests were made after officials reviewed video surveillance footage from one of the scrap yards.

“We were able to ... identify the people and ID the property when they were selling it,” Fly said.

Hyde was taken into custody on July 23 and Melton on Aug. 1, the sheriff added.

Fly said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.