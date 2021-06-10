Anyone whose home took on water during this week's flooding in Tallahatchie County is urged to notify the county's Emergency Management Agency at 662-647-2540.

EMA Director Thad Roberts said EMA officials will come out to inspect the damage and record the incident. Water must have entered the home.

"We will add them to our damage assessment list that we do," he noted.

Roberts said it might benefit the homeowner later by serving as an official record and proof of the flooding should Federal Emergency Management Agency or other financial assistance be made available for this natural disaster.