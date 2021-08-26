Sweet Peas & Bumblebees Child Care Center, located at 299 E. Chestnut St., Charleston, celebrated its grand opening with a Sept. 7 ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured in front, from left, are Charleston City Clerk Ana Ealy, Candance Browley (holding Jayla Taylor), Chance Booker, Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, center owner Brandy Williams, Bessie Brooks and Charleston Deputy City Clerk Vanisha Powell. Second row, from left, are Charleston Police Chief Jerry Williams II, Lateshijuan Hayes (holding Carisia Booker), Sharneka Boyd and Christine Taylor. In back, from left, are Mary Goliday, Tony Goliday, Kimberly Goliday and Shirley Pickens. (Photo by Clay McFerrin)