The cotton harvest in Mississippi is about three-quarters complete, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In its report for the week ending Nov. 7, NASS reported that 72% of Magnolia State cotton has been harvested, up from 59% the week before but down from 84% at the same time one year ago.
Progress for other Mississippi crops as of Nov. 7 was as follows:
» Peanuts harvested: 75%
» Rice harvested: 97%
» Soybeans harvested: 91%
» Sweet potatoes harvested: 81%
» Winter wheat planted: 43%
» Winter wheat emerged: 24%