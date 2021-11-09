The cotton harvest in Mississippi is about three-quarters complete, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

In its report for the week ending Nov. 7, NASS reported that 72% of Magnolia State cotton has been harvested, up from 59% the week before but down from 84% at the same time one year ago.

Progress for other Mississippi crops as of Nov. 7 was as follows:

» Peanuts harvested: 75%

» Rice harvested: 97%

» Soybeans harvested: 91%

» Sweet potatoes harvested: 81%

» Winter wheat planted: 43%

» Winter wheat emerged: 24%