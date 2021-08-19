For a second straight year, Tallahatchie County’s land tax sale will be conducted entirely online, Tax Assessor and Collector Dorothy Martin has announced.

The live-bid auction will kick off Monday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. central time, and will continue every day thereafter, as needed, until all parcels have been offered for sale.

The auction of properties delinquent on payment of county taxes will be hosted on the internet at govease.com/auctions.

Free online registration and training sessions are offered to prospective bidders on that website.

Additional facts about the upcoming sale is provided in an advertisement titled “Important Land Sale Notice,” available here.

For more information, call Martin’s office in Charleston at 662-647-8922, or in Sumner at 662-375-8386.