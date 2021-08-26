Jasmine Bradford, third from left, smiles Sept. 2 after graduating from a Part-Time Basic Law Enforcement Course in Grenada. Bradford, a radio dispatcher for the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office, is pictured with, from left, TCSO Administrative Assistant Trey Ahrens, Deputy Jimmy Christian, Sheriff Jimmy Fly, dispatcher Riley Seymore and Deputy Trent Strider. The course entails 319 hours of classroom and field instruction. Bradford is a five-year veteran of the local sheriff's office. (Photo special to The Sun-Sentinel)