New and returning Village of Glendora elected officials are sworn in during a recent ceremony to mark the start of a four-year term. Municipal Judge Tara Lang, right, administers the oath of office. From left are returning at-large Alderwoman Maggie Peterson, new at-large Alderwoman Denise Fletcher, returning at-large Alderwoman LaTonya Thomas, returning longtime Mayor Johnny B. Thomas, new at-large Alderwoman Catherine Bridges and new at-large Alderwoman Doilean Hill. A new four-year term for municipal leaders began on July 1 and ends June 30, 2025. (Photo by Glendora Town Clerk Aquarius Simmons)