Save the Children, Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) and Charleston Friends of the Library have partnered to bring supplies to flood victims in Charleston during two distributions this week.

These supplies include bottled water, diapers, cleaning supplies and other items.

The first distribution will occur on Thursday, June 24, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the former Blauer Manufacturing Co. factory building on Main Street (across from McDonald’s).

Recipients are asked not to block Main Street and to follow the signs for entry into the pickup lines. This will be a drive-thru distribution. Everyone will remain in their cars, and items will be placed in the car for all attendees.