The Tallahatchie County Library invites local youth to help kick off their 2021 Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” by visiting the Charleston library on July 7 to register.

Registration will be ongoing all day long for participants ages 4 through 12.

There will be a bouncy house/giant slide on site and all registered participants will receive a free pass allowing them access.

Children must be registered for summer reading in order to participate in the bouncy house and slide.

Program dates and times are as follow:

• July 7: All-day registration and free pass for outside play activity

• July 14: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (for ages 4-8) and 2-3 p.m. (for ages 9-12)

• July 21: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (for ages 4-8) and 2-3 p.m. (for ages 9-12)

• July 28: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (for ages 4-8) and 2-3 p.m. (for ages 9-12)