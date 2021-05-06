National Day of Prayer was observed during the noon hour on Thursday with a brief outdoors ceremony held on the front lawn of the former National Guard armory in Charleston.

Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith and Faith Baptist Church pastor Joe Young welcomed and thanked those in attendance.

Beverly Watson, wife of Charleston Church of God pastor Ken Watson, was introduced and sang, "America the Beautiful."

Ricky Garvin, pastor of the Table of Life Ministry in the city, read 2 Chronicles 7:14, which states: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." Garvin then prayed, asking God's guidance and blessings on the leaders of America at every level of government and for the nation's healing.

Young, who organized the event, pointed out that one of the lines in the song "America the Beautiful" is basically a prayer: "God mend thine every flaw." He said the nation, like each of those gathered, has flaws and needs God's intervention. Young added that it is Christians and people of faith who are tasked with the responsibility of helping to effect positive change in the country.

After the crowd gathered in small groups for a general prayer, Charleston First Baptist Church pastor Joe May offered a final closing prayer.