A Tallahatchie County grand jury for the 1st Judicial District recently handed down indictments, and some defendants faced their day in court.

The following proceedings were held, according to records on file at the circuit clerk’s office in Charleston:

» Monica Tellis, 34, address unavailable, was indicted for felony malicious mischief resulting in damages of $1,000 to $5,000 to a car

» Stephen E. Holmes, 49, of 428 Peters Hill Road, Charleston, indicted for bad check, paid the complainant, who then dropped the charges.

» Roger Craig Hawkins, 39, of 1223 Northwood Dr., Batesville, indicted on charges of conspiracy, burglary of a building and grand larceny, entered a plea of not guilty. Circuit Judge Jimmy McClure ordered the case set for trial on Oct. 4.

» Ronnie Lee Rogers, 35, address unavailable, who had been indicted on charges of conspiracy, burglary of a building and grand larceny, saw his plea hearing continued until May 5.

» Ronnie Blake Smith, 33, address unavailable, who had been indicted on charges of conspiracy, burglary of a building and grand larceny, was to appear this week in circuit court in Charleston.

» Michael Brown, 51, of 104 Murphy Road, Charleston, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced March 18 by Circuit Judge Smith Murphey to serve two days with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, then given credit for two days served in custody while awaiting trial.

Brown was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay a fine of $1,000, court costs of $441.50 and $100 to a crime victims’ fund.

» Both Orlando Bradford, 24, of 17 Nell St., Charleston, and Glenn Williams, 16, of 503 Murphy Road, Charleston, were indicted in September 2020 on charges of conspiracy and armed robbery. In February 2021, there was an amended indictment to add charges of possession of methamphetamine (20 dosage units but less than 40) and possession of marijuana (more than 30 grams but less than 250) to those previous charges of both defendants.

Bradford pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced March 18 by Murphey to serve 12 years with MDOC. He was given credit for 288 days in custody while awaiting trial. Bradford was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000, court costs of $441.50 and a crime lab fee of $150. The three other counts of the indictment were remanded to court files.

Williams pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to possession of methamphetamine. McClure ordered the case continued for sentencing until Sept. 22 at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville. It was noted in the record that Williams faces a maximum sentence of 24 years imprisonment and $500,000 fine or a minimum sentence of 6 years imprisonment and no fine.

» Donald Ray Suggs, 38, address unavailable, who had been convicted Feb. 17, 2009, of armed robbery, had five years of post-release supervision revoked by Murphey after the state charged Suggs with failing to pay court-ordered assessments and Suggs was charged with new crimes including enticement of a minor to meet for sexual purposes and enticement of a minor to produce depiction of sexual conduct. The alleged violations date to Feb. 7-10, 2020, Murphey’s order notes.