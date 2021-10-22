CLARKSDALE — The Charleston High School Tigers put an exclamation point on the 2021 regular season with a 32-0 win over the Coahoma County Red Panthers on a chilly, rainy Thursday night.

Down the home stretch, the Tigers swept their four opponents in the five-team Region 3-2A — outscoring them 138-22, including pitching shutouts in their final three outings — to claim the regional championship.

Charleston finished the season 6-3 while Coahoma County ended at 3-5.

The Tigers will host a first-round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 5, and CHS head coach LaDon Taylor said Friday that the opponent will be the 6-4 Eupora High School Eagles, who finished fourth in Region 2-2A after their 54-0 Thursday night win over J.Z. George at North Carrollton.

The playoff game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium on the campus of CHS.

In the last matchup, Charleston quarterback Rod O'Bannon had a direct hand in three of his team's five touchdowns at Coahoma County, including two in the first quarter.

O'Bannon passed to Clay Taylor for a 44-yard TD at 9:16, then ran for an 11-yard score with 1:12 showing. Quinterrius Suggs ran in the two-point conversion after the second touchdown to put the Tigers up 14-0.

In the second period, O'Bannon hit Korvel Murry for a 6-yard scoring pass with 5:42 remaining in the half. Timothy Kirk ran for a 4-yard touchdown at the 1:07 mark, putting the visitors up 26-0 at the break.

The Tigers' final points of the night came in the third quarter, when Marcus Flowers broke a 35-yard TD run.

Charleston compiled 283 yards of offense (rushing for 188 and passing for 95) while holding Coahoma County to a net of zero yardage.

O'Bannon completed 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards while Devon Olive attempted one throw.

Taylor snared two balls for 72 yards, Terrence Hill grabbed one for 17 and Murry corraled the 6-yard reception.

Markevious Prince paced the Charleston run game, with nine carries for 88 yards. Flowers had four totes for 48, Quinterrius Suggs six for 24, Latese Edwards two for 20 and O'Bannon two for 3.

This story will be updated.