John Clark of Charleston posted a 6-2 record and survived a tiebreaker showdown to claim the $30 cash prize during Week 1 of The Sun-Sentinel’s 2021 Football Fever Contest.

Clark edged fellow contestants James Lake of Charleston and Sykes Sturdivant of Glendora by a 1-point margin.

Others placing at 6-2 were Gib Ellis, Bobby Reed, Willie Kenniel, L.Q. Weston, Rick Thomas and Ray Plez.

Among the 5-3 finishers were Sue Jennings, Felisha Porter, Mike Sturdivant III, Minnie Martin, Gary Dyksterhouse and Willie Wilkins.

Breaking even at 4-4 were Gyrone Kenniel, Kenny Drane, Patrick Taylor, Henry Collier, Neal Creasy, Lacey Clark, Walker Sturdivant, Roberta Redd, Larry Smith, Crump Britt and Berverly Drane.

Landing at 3-5 were Shay Ely, Martha Ann Clark, Reed Madden and Jimmie Johnson.

A contestant identifying himself as Chris “Danger” Dungan of Charleston came dangerously close to compiling the “Worst Picks of the Week.” Check that. With a record of 2-6, Dungan’s entry did finish as the lowest on the totem pole.