Asia Scott, a senior at Charleston High School, has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious Mentor Memphis Grizzlies 2026 Mentee of the Year award, an honor that celebrates outstanding participants in mentoring programs in Mississippi and Tennessee.

The Mentee of the Year recognition highlights students who demonstrate exceptional commitment through academic achievement, active involvement in their mentoring organizations, participation in community service and engagement in mentoring-related events.

Scott’s dedication, leadership and positive impact within her community set her apart as a standout nominee.

A proud member of Exquisite Pearls of Excellence, Scott continues to exemplify the organization’s mission of empowerment, service and excellence. Through her involvement, she has shown a strong commitment to personal growth and uplifting others.

Scott credits her mentor, Ms. Kenshunda Thomas, an educator at Charleston High School, whose guidance and support have played a significant role in her journey. Their mentorship relationship reflects the power of encouragement, leadership and community connection.