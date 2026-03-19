An ordinance on the books in Charleston since 1979 prohibits bicycles from being ridden on any city sidewalk “along or adjoining Main Street between Pleasant Street and Clay Street.”

The ordinance basically encompasses the business district of the Court Square area and West Main streets. In present-day language, that would be the area from the southeast corner of White's Chevron station and the northeast corner of Charleston First Baptist Church, to the car wash just past SuperValu and across from NAPA.

Authors said the ordinance was adopted for “public safety” and is designed to protect pedestrians entering and exiting stores and other businesses in these locations.

Morris L. Pritchard was the city’s mayor at the time of adoption, and the ordinance took effect July 21, 1979.

Cyclists may be fined up to $500 for each violation.

The ordinance has not been updated to include electronic scooters, which sometimes are seen on these sidewalks.