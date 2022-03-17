The recently identified remains of a missing Memphis woman found last month were retrieved from a burned house in a remote rural area of southeastern Tallahatchie County, officials have confirmed.

Sheriff Jimmy Fly said Wednesday that the remains of 27-year-old Ashley McDonald, who went missing four months ago on Thanksgiving Day, were found Feb. 11 amongst the charred rubble of an abandoned residential structure.

Tallahatchie County Deputy Coroner Angie Davis "assisted in the removal and preservation of the remains," Coroner Ginger Meriwether revealed in a Wednesday statement, adding that she herself delivered the remains to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl.

Meriwether noted that Scales Biological Laboratory in Brandon and Dr. Anastasia Holobinko, a forensic anthropologist at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office, worked together to extract DNA from the remains for comparison with a maternal swab provided by Ms. McDonald's mother, who had given it to Memphis police.

The coroner said she received notification Friday, March 11, that the DNA was a match.

Meriwether added that the precise cause of Ms. McDonald's death is yet to be determined. Officials are investigating it as a homicide.

The sheriff said the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office, which investigated the scene, also has not released its report on the cause of the house fire.

The remains of Ms. McDonald were discovered, according to Fly, after the sheriff's office received an anonymous tip through a telephone call on the evening of Feb. 10.

Fly said the tip led to their search of private property in a rural location off the graveled Providence Road.

The sheriff said investigators walked quite a distance to reach the remote house location that had been mentioned by the caller.

"The structure was well off the main road, and, because of nightfall, nothing could be determined at that time," the sheriff noted.

Investigators returned to the site on the morning of Feb. 11 and found what was believed to be human remains amid the debris of the burned house, Fly noted.

He said the Memphis Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the fire marshal's office, the district attorney's office and the county coroner's office were notified.

Fly noted that the property owner told officials it had been at least eight years since anyone had lived in the structure, adding that it had been more than a year since he himself had been in that particular area.

The sheriff said since no one had reported the house fire, there was no fire department record. An area resident told investigators in February that he remembered seeing some smoke in the general vicinity two or three months earlier, Fly noted.

Ms. McDonald's car had been found hidden in the Tippo community in mid-December, but it was not until late January that the connection between the car and the missing woman was made. Memphis police came down at that time to search the area and process the car but found no clues as to her whereabouts.

Fly said this week that investigators had tracked "McDonald's vehicle, for the timeline of her disappearance, along with her phone records ... to Tallahatchie County and inside its local communities."

Other aspects of the continuing investigation are being kept in reserve for the moment, the sheriff noted.

"No other details or names can be released at this time," he said. "However, we are working diligently with all agencies to make sure this investigation stays on course."

Fly did hasten to add that, based on information gleaned from their "extensive investigation involving the cooperation of multiple agencies and spanning across state lines," officials "do not feel that there is any threat or danger to the people of Tallahatchie County or anyone else."

The sheriff said his office is appreciative to everyone who has been involved with the investigation, "especially The Sun-Sentinel for running the story of Ashley McDonald and the public who was willing to call with information."

Fly noted that any additional info the public might have would be "greatly appreciated," listing 662-647-5511, 662-375-8676 and 662-647-3000 as phone numbers which may be called. He said callers may "remain anonymous."

Both Fly and Meriwether expressed the hope that there is some solace for family and friends in the recently revealed confirmation.

"I pray the family can find some sense of closure with this information," said Fly, "and know that the Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Office will remain at their service until this case is closed."

"All agencies worked together to be able to provide closure for a hurting family," stated Meriwether. "I cannot fathom what that family has been through in the past months."