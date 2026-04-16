Editor, Sun-Sentinel:

I’m wondering if the people of Tallahatchie County know we don’t have a fire marshal.

Recently, a fire would have killed my brother-in-law if Johnnie Taylor had not called him. The large fire almost took his house and my niece’s house.

Fire trucks came. They did a great job. But my niece and I watered all we could.

A deputy came out and I asked him whether a fire marshal would look to see where it started. He said we had no fire marshal. He said there was no telling how or where it started.

The next day, I drove about three miles down Havens Road. I’m not a fire marshal, but Stevie Wonder could have seen where the fire started with one eye closed.

Why is Tallahatchie County turning their heads away from crime?

I recently went to a court hearing in Charleston. I don’t like to go to Charleston anymore. I don’t feel safe. It was kangaroo court.

Betty H. Rogers

Enid