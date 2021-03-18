A fugitive wanted in connection with a January drive-by shooting in Charleston was nabbed last week in North Carolina.

Madison Paige Swain, 25, of 1323 Eskridge St., Charleston, charged with shooting into a dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon, was booked into the Tallahatchie County Jail in Charleston at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Her bond was set at $150,000.

Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerry “Bubba” Williams II said Swain had been “on the run” since the Jan. 19 shooting in east Charleston that left two teenagers suffering from non-life-threatening wounds.

Williams said he turned warrants on her over to the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. After information surfaced about Swain’s possible whereabouts, members of that task force notified the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Williams noted. He said marshals there took her into custody at a residence in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where it is believed she has been staying.

Williams said Swain faces a March 24 hearing before Justice Judge Denise Washington-Lockett in Second District Tallahatchie County Justice Court at Sumner.

Swain is accused of firing 12 to 15 rounds from a 9 mm weapon as she drove by a home at 251 Eskridge Street.

Four people were in the front yard and six others were inside the residence at the time, police said. A 15-year-old male was hit once in the upper right knee and a 17-year-old male was grazed on the leg. Both were in the yard. One of the projectiles reportedly struck the interior wall of a bedroom where a 3-year-old child was sleeping.