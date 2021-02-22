An antique Plymouth automobile is parked outside the throwback Sumner Sentinel newspaper building on North Court Square in Sumner while two actors rest between takes of 1955 scenes during March 3 filming for the ABC miniseries, “Women of the Movement.”

The weekly Sumner Sentinel operated from the early 20th century until the early 1970s.

Today’s The Sun-Sentinel took its name from The Mississippi Sun in Charleston and The Sumner Sentinel after the two newspapers’ nameplates were combined in June 1973.

(Photo by Clay McFerrin)