Tallahatchian Jakeya Nicole Keglar captured double gold in the American Grappling Federation’s Mississippi State BJJ Championships March 20 at the Jackson Convention Center.

The competition is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) tournament.

Keglar, who lives in Charleston, joined the Academy of Martial Arts initially at the James C. Kennedy Wellness Center but began training in Grenada after COVID-19 restrictions were introduced.

She trains daily in boxing, Isshinryu karate and wrestling, said coach Glenn Armstrong.