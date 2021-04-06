Runoff elections will be necessary in one ward in both Charleston and Tutwiler to settle races left undecided Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Democratic primary.

In Charleston, fellow former Mississippi National Guardsmen Lloyd C. Smith and Jamie Anderson will face off in a runoff to determine the Ward 2 representative to the city board. Smith, 66, presently holds that position and is seeking a second term. Anderson, 56, led slightly on Tuesday in a three-person race, garnering 57 votes to Smith's 53 and Ashanti Truly Kuykendall's 47.

In Tutwiler, former police chief Terry Tyler will battle incumbent Diann Pimpton in a runoff for Ward 4 alderman. Pimpton, 57, is the incumbent, but it was Tyler, 42, who held a slim two-vote margin, 39-37, over Pimpton on Tuesday. A third candidate, Patricia Burnside, 70, received 5 votes.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, April 27.

It appears there were at least two upsets, and maybe three, based on preliminary primary election night numbers.

» Incumbent Ward 3 Charleston City Commissioner Tawanda Smith Shannon, 46, was upended in her bid for a second term. Brenda Walton-Willis, 60, compiled 63.77% of the vote to defeat Shannon 88-50.

Walton-Willis said Tuesday night that, first and foremost, she "gives honor to God" for her win. "I would like to thank Ward 3 for trusting and believing in me," she added. "I really appreciate everyone that voted for me. I will uphold my duties as Ward 3 city commissioner."

» Tutwiler incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Christopher Hooper, 48, was trailing Queen Ester Jones, 67, by a slim 51-48 count Tuesday night. Tallahatchie County Democratic Executive Committee (DEC) member Richard Gipson said he did not believe there are any affidavit ballots outstanding in that particular ward.

» In Webb, incumbent Ward 5 Alderman Willie J. Garner, 51, fell in defeat to Denise Calhoun, 40, by a vote count of 18-6, with three affidavit ballots outstanding. Garner held the seat for one term after Calhoun gave it up to mount an unsuccessful campaign for mayor four years ago.

All other incumbents in Charleston, Tutwiler and Webb won outright or held leads at the end of vote-counting on election night.

In Tutwiler, where 23 affidavit ballots are outstanding, a couple of leads could be in danger. Gipson said the county DEC would be examing the affidavits Wednesday.

Election results are as follows, with winners listed in bold and runoff candidates in italics:

CHARLESTON

Mayor: Incumbent Sedrick Smith Sr. 664, Travis E. Taylor 60

Ward 1 Commissioner: Dorothy Brown 45, incumbent Gyrone Kenniel 74

Ward 2 Commissioner: Jamie Anderson 57, Ashanti Truly Kuykendall 47, incumbent Lloyd C. Smith 53

Ward 3 Commissioner: Incumbent Tawanda Smith Shannon 50, Brenda Walton-Willis 88

Ward 4 Commissioner: B.J. "Joey" Brunson Jr. 47, Jonathan Taylor 39, incumbent Sandy Frieson Smith 89

Ward 5 Commissioner: Incumbent Perry Lee Herron 83, James "Honey" Johnson 50

TUTWILER

Mayor: Incumbent Nichole Harris 246, John T. "Cheeseburger" Jones 195

Ward 1 Alderman: Incumbent Linda Gaither-Johnson (unopposed)

Ward 2 Alderman: Incumbent Christopher Hooper 48, Queen Ester Jones 51

Ward 3 Alderman: Sherry Thomas Ellington 40, incumbent James E. Farmer 49

Ward 4 Alderman: Patricia Burnside 5, incumbent Diann Pimpton 37 and Terry Tyler 39

Ward 5 Alderman: Incumbent Donnie Cox-Powell (unopposed)

WEBB

Mayor: Michael Plez (unopposed)

Ward 1 Alderman: Incumbent Hilary Benson (unopposed)

Ward 2 Alderman: Incumbent Maggie Outlaw (unopposed)

Ward 3 Alderman: Incumbent Chiquita Jones (unopposed)

Ward 4 Alderman: Incumbent Betty Powell (unopposed)

Ward 5 Alderman: Denise Calhoun 18, incumbent Willie Garner 6

Glendora and Sumner did not conduct elections on Tuesday night.

Glendora Mayor Johnny B. Thomas was unopposed, as were Sumner Mayor Jackson Webb IV and the incumbent five at-large members of the Sumner Board of Aldermen: William W. Boggan, Jack Graham Flautt III, Pamela M. Fortner, Frank M. Mitchener Jr. and Charles H. Robinette III.

None of the aldermen in Glendora qualified by the Feb. 5 deadline, noted Thomas, who said those races will appear as part of a special election to coincide with the Nov. 2 general election.