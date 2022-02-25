WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today cosponsored a joint resolution urging the Biden administration to take all steps necessary to remove Russia from the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The resolution outlines how removing the Russian Federation as a permanent member of the Security Council would eliminate the Kremlin’s veto power over Security Council Resolutions. Moscow last week vetoed a Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin is a delusional dictator and a war criminal,” Wicker said. “His corrupt regime had already spent years destabilizing the region. With this brazen assault on a sovereign democracy, Russia no longer has the credibility necessary to carry out the duties of a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council. The UN must act to remove Russia from its privileged position. Failing to do so would undermine confidence in the UN as a serious institution of diplomacy.”

“Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine violates the principal purpose of the U.N. Security Council, namely to uphold international peace and security among nations. That alone is reason enough to strip Russia of its permanent membership on the council,” Hyde-Smith said.

The resolution states that allowing Russia to retain its permanent position despite its abuse of international law threatens the very credibility of the Security Council and undermines the fundamental values of peace and security on which the United Nations is built. It also encourages other UN member states to support this effort in order to hold the Russian Federation accountable for attacking the territorial integrity and democratic sovereignty of Ukraine.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced the resolution in the Senate, with Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) as additional cosponsors. U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced the House companion measure.