Charleston, Rotary club strike pact for animal control

The city of Charleston will be partnering with the Charleston Rotary Club for animal control activities in the municipality, city officials announced Monday.

The city intends to utilize its existing animal holding station, located on the grounds of Charleston’s old Waste Water Treatment Plant off Murphy Road, “with plans of upgrading” the facility.

“We look forward to this partnership in the coming months,” the city said in a statement, adding, “Volunteers are welcome to help with our animal control issues.”

For more information about the public-private pact, or to make comments, contact Charleston City Hall at 647-5841.