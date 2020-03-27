COVID-19 online sources

While The Sun-Sentinel will work to keep you updated about the COVID-19 pandemic on the local level — both in print and on our website at www.tallahatchienews.ms — for the latest statistics and recommendations, we also suggest the following websites:

For national, state and county updates:

» Mississippi State Department of Health, at www.msdh.ms.gov

» U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

For a more detailed worldview of the pandemic:

» Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Research Center, at https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

» Worldometer, at https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/