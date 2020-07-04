Crash involving garbage truck leaves one seriously injured

A Grenada man was seriously injured Friday morning when his vehicle collided with a garbage truck driven by a Cascilla resident.

James T. Norwood, 47, of Grenada, was traveling east on Mississippi 330 when he collided with a 2002 Mack garbage truck driven by Charlie J. Kendall, 44, of Cascilla. The garbage truck was also traveling east on 330, said Sgt. Marvin N. Baird, public affairs officer for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

"As a result of this crash, Mr. Norwood was seriously injured and transported to Regional One in Memphis," noted Baird.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:12, the trooper explained.

Baird said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.