Enid visitor center now open

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) Visitor Education Center (VEC) near Enid reopened to the public on Tuesday, July 28.

The VEC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask and social distancing requirements must be adhered to (maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet between individuals). Masks will not be available at the VEC.

Admission is $2.50 for adults ages 18 - 59, and $2 for youth ages 3-17 and adults over the age of 60.

For more information, visit https://www.mdwfp.com/nmfh/ or call the VEC at 662-563-8068.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s North Mississippi Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.