Food pantries announce changes due to virus

The Robert Neal Food Pantry at Calvary Chapel of Parchman will distribute food on Saturday, Feb.15, and each third Saturday thereafter. The pantry, serving western Tallahatchie County and northern Sunflower County, has announced the immediate implementation of changes due to the national coronavirus emergency. All persons are asked to share this information with food pantry clients.

The food Pantry will begin at 9 a.m., and only those whose last names begin with A-H will be served at this time.

Last names starting with I-P will be served from 10-11 a.m.

Q-Z, anyone who missed earlier and all new sign-ups, will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be no exceptions.

Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood and his deputies will direct the distribution on the parking lot, while leaders of Calvary Chapel will provide the food as a ministry of the church to the surrounding communities.

Clients will drive in the one-way entrance off Ward-Riddick Road and will pull up beside the front door. Deputies will place food boxes on a table beside the sign-in book. Clients will leave their cars and sign the notebook, get their box and leave immediately through the one-way exit to avoid any possibility of infection. No client will enter the building for any reason. There will be no parking except in the drive-thru line. Deputy sheriffs will have authority to ticket violators.

“Calvary Chapel expresses its gratitude to Sheriff Haywood and his staff as they have cooperated in this effort to keep the community safe and to aid the church’s efforts to feed families during this national emergency,” according to a news release.

Faith Food Pantry at Faith Baptist Church near Charleston will distribute food on Saturday, Feb. 15, and each third Saturday thereafter. However, due to the national coronavirus emergency, the pantry’s food distribution has been modified. All persons who read this are asked to notify their friends and other clients about the mandatory changes.

Food pantry will begin at 11 a.m., one hour later than in the past.

Tallahatchie County deputy sheriffs will supervise the pickup in the parking lot.

The schedule is as follows, and will be strictly followed. For those whose last name begins with ...

• A-C pickup will be from 11 a.m. until noon

• D-F pickup will be noon until 1 p.m.

• G-L pickup will be from 1-2 p.m.

• M-P pickup will be from 2-3 p.m.

• Q-T pickup will be from 3-4 p.m.

• U-Z and anyone who missed earlier, as well as all new sign-ups will pick up from 4-5 p.m.

Clients will drive in and pull alongside (not toward) the building and sidewalk. A table will be set up outside the front porch with the food boxes and a sign-in book. A deputy will place boxes on the table and direct traffic. Clients must get out and sign the book. They will then pull around the other side of the parking lot next to the highway and depart. Nobody will congregate or have contact with those not in their car.

“Faith Baptist Church expresses its thanks to Sheriff Jimmy Fly and his staff as they have cooperated in this effort to keep the community safe and to aid the church’s efforts to feed families during this national emergency,” according to a news release.