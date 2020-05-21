Highway Patrol plans Memorial Day enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2020 Memorial Day enforcement period on Friday, May 22, at 12:01 a.m., and conclude Monday, May 25, at midnight.

MHP will also participate in OPERATION CARE. The Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) is a national effort to increase officer presence on interstate and U.S. highways across the nation during specific high-crash periods.

Due to easing restrictions regarding COVID-19 and lower fuel prices, MHP is anticipating heavy traffic on Mississippi roadways.

State troopers will place emphasis on saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving. Drivers should avoid text messaging or any driver distraction that could endanger lives and have sober designated drivers in place when necessary.

MHP investigated 148 crashes including 1 fatality during the 2019 Memorial Day enforcement period.

"We’re hoping all motorists will make safe, responsible decisions while traveling and arrive at their destinations safely," said Captain John Poulos, director of MHP's Public Affairs Division.