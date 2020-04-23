Storms damage 20 Tallahatchie homes, according to report

Easter Sunday’s severe weather damaged 20 homes in Tallahatchie County, according to information reported by local officials to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes in the Magnolia State. Some damage was caused by up to 70 mph winds. Over 1,400 homes and more than 80 businesses statewide were impacted.

Residents can still self-report damage to county emergency management agencies. In Tallahatchie County, call 647-2540.