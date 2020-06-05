TGH program spotlighted

Tallahatchie General Hospital’s Chronic Care Management (CCM) program was featured in a recent edition of the Caravan Health Digest, a weekly publication distributed nationwide.

The program utilizes telehealth services to allow the hospital’s CCM team to maintain remote contact with patients.

The article, printed in the “Caravan Spotlight” section of the digest, lauds the success of the TGH program.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TGH increased their numbers of CCM patients from 400 at the end of 2019, to nearly 800 today," notes the story.

“Plans are in place to complete a PHQ-9 [Patient Health Questionnaire] on each patient during the month of June to screen for potential mental health concerns.”

The PHQ-9 consists of nine items used for screening patients for the presence and severity of depression.